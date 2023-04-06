Craig Hallum Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

LITE stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

