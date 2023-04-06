Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. Crane has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crane by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Crane by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Crane by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

