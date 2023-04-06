Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Credicorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credicorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Credicorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock opened at $129.61 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

