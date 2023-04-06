Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.94 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $18.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00064474 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00041099 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007123 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017504 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.
Cronos Profile
Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cronos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
