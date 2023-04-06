Cronos Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $17.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

