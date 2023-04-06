CSFB Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.07.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$78.90. The company had a trading volume of 987,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,611. The firm has a market cap of C$86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.34.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total transaction of C$1,134,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,000 shares of company stock worth $22,625,878. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

