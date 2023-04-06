CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 934,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,954,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $556.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 707,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

