CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 22720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.75.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

