Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 50,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 828,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $549.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.