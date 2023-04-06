Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 50,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 828,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.
Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $549.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.