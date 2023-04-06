Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,953. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.