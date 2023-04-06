Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $220,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,849. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

