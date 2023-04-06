Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 8,928,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,411,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

