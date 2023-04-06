Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 278,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

