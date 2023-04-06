Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 941 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. 2,696,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,290. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

