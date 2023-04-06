Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

