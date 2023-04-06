DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

SMMF opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $248.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,019 shares of company stock worth $515,253. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

