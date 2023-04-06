DA Davidson Comments on Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.85%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.