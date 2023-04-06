DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $607.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

