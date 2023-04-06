DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

