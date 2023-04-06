DA Davidson Weighs in on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $13.91 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

