Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.34 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Decred has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $309.80 million and $7.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $20.85 or 0.00074671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00153387 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,856,979 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

