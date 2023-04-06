Decred (DCR) Price Hits $20.94 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Decred has a market cap of $311.18 million and $7.50 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $20.94 or 0.00074718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,857,451 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

