DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $632,682.71 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $632,682.71 and $50.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00154195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00073098 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003588 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,911,030 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.