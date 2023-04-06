Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 470,712 shares trading hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.89.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.