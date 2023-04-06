Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.53.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.