DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.23

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $28.69. DENSO shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 23,635 shares.

DENSO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

