Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Diamondback Energy worth $180,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

