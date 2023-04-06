Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 3,510,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,146. The company has a market cap of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

