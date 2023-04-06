Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $29,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

