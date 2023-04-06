Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 799,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,914. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.