Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $35.13

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.13, but opened at $34.31. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 263,646 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.48.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,915,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

