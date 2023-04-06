DocGo (DCGO) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DocGo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocGo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DocGo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 52.35%. Given DocGo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

DocGo has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DocGo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 25.31 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.19

DocGo’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DocGo beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.