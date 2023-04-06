Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($2.98) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.35) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.