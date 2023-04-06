DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $10.10. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 369,075 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.