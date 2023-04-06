DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $10.10. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 369,075 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
