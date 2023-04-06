Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

