Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 369,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

See Also

