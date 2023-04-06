Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 3.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 187,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,100. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

