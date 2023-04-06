Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

NASDAQ TSLA remained flat at $185.52 on Thursday. 90,170,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,021,531. The stock has a market cap of $587.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average of $188.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

