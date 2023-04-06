Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 433.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 157,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,662. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

