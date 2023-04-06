Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 144,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 125,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,745,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,175,000 after purchasing an additional 104,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,160,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,089,117. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

