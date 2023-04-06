Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.1 %

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. 648,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

