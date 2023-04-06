Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 431 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,381,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

COKE opened at $532.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.24 and a 200-day moving average of $492.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

