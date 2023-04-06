Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 123,736 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,890,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $228.99.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

