Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 31,005 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11,483.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ameren by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

