Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

