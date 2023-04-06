Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $173.85 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

