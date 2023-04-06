Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,131 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.