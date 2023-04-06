Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

