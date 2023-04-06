Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.22 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.