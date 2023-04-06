Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,840 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

